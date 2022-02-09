Inglewood home, rent prices jumped after Rams relocated there

A housing community in Inglewood with SoFi Stadium in the background. The stadium and other development have driven up home prices in the city. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Inglewood’s home and rent prices have skyrocketed since the NFL approved plans for the Rams to relocate to Inglewood in 2016, outpacing surrounding communities and Los Angeles County.

The price increases, which also have been propelled by recent development beyond SoFi Stadium in the city of nearly 108,000 residents, is a boon for home sellers, developers and landlords. But more expensive houses and apartments mean Inglewood is less affordable, pricing out longtime Black and Latino residents.

“This is a crisis for renters. Even though rent-control ordinances have been put in place, landlords still have several other ways to raise rent,” said Rick Foard, an organizer with the Lennox-Inglewood Tenants Union, an activist organization that advocates for renters’ rights in the city. Roughly two-thirds of Inglewood residents are renters, according to census data.

In 2016, Inglewood was one of the most affordable places to buy a home in Los Angeles County. Out of 159 communities in the county where real estate firm Zillow tracks prices, Inglewood and its median home sale price of $402,271 ranked 124th.

