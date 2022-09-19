Police investigated after a woman and her dog were found dead at the Serenity Villas Senior Community in Pomona on March 18, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

An Inglewood man has been convicted of stabbing and killing his ex and setting her Pomona apartment on fire in 2019.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday that Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, of Inglewood was convicted of one count of first-degree murder, one count of cruelty to an animal and one count of arson of an inhabited structure.

On March 16, 2019, Tyner stabbed Ronnie Sue Wall with a pair of scissors, then ransacked her residence before setting it on fire and fleeing in her stolen car. The fire was put out by the apartment’s sprinkler system.

Wall’s body was found two days later alongside her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley. Tyner was arrested the following month.

Tyner had briefly dated the 58-year-old Pomona woman, the DA’s office said.

“The defendant’s actions in this case were brutal and depraved,” Gascon said. “I thank the prosecution team whose hard work led to justice being served. I also thank the jurors for holding this individual responsible for these terrible crimes.”

Tyner is due back in court on Oct. 27 for his sentencing hearing, the DA’s office said.