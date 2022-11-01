A Los Angeles County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after admitting that he raped and killed a 13-year-old girl he met online, then set her body on fire.

Armando Cruz, of Inglewood, accepted an agreement to plead guilty to murder, rape, kidnapping and other charges in exchange for a life sentence, KBAK-TV reported Tuesday.

Cruz met Patricia Alatorre, a 13-year-old Bakersfield girl, on social media in 2020 and the pair exchanged photos and later met up, Kern County prosecutors said.

Patricia Alatorre is seen in a photo released by the Bakersfield Police Department.

The second time they met, the girl didn’t want to go with him but he drove her away from their meeting place, raped her and then killed her before dousing her body in lighter fluid and setting her on fire, prosecutors said.

Patricia’s mother, Clara Alvarez, wrote in a letter that Alvarez was a “monster” who deserves to spend the rest of his days behind bars, KTLA’s sister station in Bakersfield, KGET-TV reported.

“This child murderer is a cruel and ugly sick-minded person who should never see the light of day ever again,” she wrote.