Inglewood man sentenced to 56 years in prison for killing wife as she held their infant son

An investigation was underway after a “domestic homicide” left a woman dead on Nov. 11, 2015, Inglewood police said. (KTLA)

An Inglewood man was sentenced Wednesday to 56 years to life in state prison for fatally shooting his wife in front of their four young children, while she held their infant son, officials said.

Andy Steve Valadez, 38, was sentenced after being found guilty of shooting his wife of 11 years in the head in 2015, in front of their four children, who ranged from 10-months-old to 8-years-old, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Valadez was convicted in January of one count each of second-degree murder, criminal threats and child abuse, officials said. The jury also found true allegations that Valadez personally used a firearm in the commission of the three counts, according to the DA’s office.

Valadez shot his wife, Sandra Valadez, 32, twice in the head on Nov. 11, 2015, while she held their 10-month-old son, with their three other children in the room, according to evidence presented at the trial.

Responding officers found the infant covered in blood after the mother dropped him upon getting shot, officials said.

The family lived in a converted garage behind Sandra’s family’s house, where her 63-year-old aunt heard the gunfire, officials said. The aunt ran over and managed to disarm Valadez in a struggle, after he threatened to kill her and his own four children.

Officers took Valadez into custody at the home.

Police described the killing as a “domestic homicide” and did not release information on a possible motive.