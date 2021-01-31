Inglewood officer shoots suspect who fired at another driver after traffic collision: Police

An Inglewood officer shot and wounded a person who had fired at another driver after a minor traffic collision Saturday, officials said.

After at least two vehicles crashed around 12 p.m. in the area of Manchester Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, the drivers started arguing, Inglewood Police Department said in a news release.

One of them then took out a handgun and fired it at the other driver before driving away, police said.

An Inglewood Police officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the area of La Brea and Florence avenues and followed the car to the 700 block of N. La Brea Avenue, where a traffic collision occurred.

“The suspect exited the vehicle and produced a handgun, and an officer-involved shooting took place,” police said.

The suspect fled on foot, but was later found and arrested nearby without further incident, according to the department. The person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and is expected to survive.

No police officers were hurt in the incident and no other injuries were reported.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Inglewood homicide detectives at 310-412-5486. Those who wish to submit a tip anonymously can call the 24-hour tip line at 888-412-7463.