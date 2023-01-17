The Inglewood Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who pepper-sprayed an employee at a Target store while shoplifting last month.

It happened on Dec. 15, around 8:10 p.m., at a Target store on Century Boulevard in Inglewood.

Police say the man loaded up a shopping cart with merchandise and then headed to the front door.

When a store employee confronted him, the man pulled out pepper spray and sprayed the employee. He then ran out of the store into an awaiting car.

Police have yet to make an arrest, and are now asking for the public’s help to identify the man and/or the getaway driver.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his mid-thirties who is about 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a white and brown striped shirt, brown pants and black shoes.

Police are looking for the driver of this vehicle who is connected to a violent shoplifting encounter in December 2022 (Inglewood Police Department)

No description of the driver is available, but the vehicle is believed to have been a Mercedes Benz coupe with a sunroof, tinted windows, chrome rims and no license plate.

Anyone with information about the shoplifting or the suspects involved is asked to contact Inglewood Police Department Detective Towle at 310-412-5668. Anonymous tips can be submitted through LAcrimestoppers or by calling 1-800-222-8477.