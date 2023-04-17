Several agencies collaborated to rescue an injured hiker at Malibu’s popular Escondido Falls on Sunday.

Authorities say the adult female hiker suffered a leg injury and needed assistance.

Search and rescue workers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire departments, along with Mountain Recreation & Conservation Authority responded to the scene.

Rescuers hiked to the falls, stabilized the injured woman and carried her to an open location to be airlifted, the Malibu Search and Rescue team tweeted.

Video shows a helicopter hoisting the injured hiker to safety on April 16, 2023. (Malibu SAR)

Video shows a helicopter hoisting the hiker to safety. She was transported to a local emergency room with unspecified injuries, authorities said.

The hike to Escondido Falls, located in the Santa Monica Mountains, is 3.7 miles round-trip and begins at the Pacific Coast Highway roughly three miles south of Zuma Beach.