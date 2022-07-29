An investigation is underway Friday into the death of an injured man found in a Long Beach neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Gundry Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. to assist with an injured person, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Gallo said.

Upon their arrival, officers located a man who had suffered some type of injuries to his upper body.

Aid was rendered by Long Beach Fire Department personnel but the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, Gallo said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials did not provide details about how the man may have been injured or a suspect description.