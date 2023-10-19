As many as three people were injured Thursday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a children’s dental office in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at Amor Kids Dentistry on the 5800 block of South Vermont Avenue.

Video from Sky5 showed what appeared to be a Cadillac sedan that had crashed through the front door of the single-story business.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that three people were injured, with police adding that a child may be among those injured.

Fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulances could be seen at the scene, and the roadway was blocked off to through-traffic.

The crash itself is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.