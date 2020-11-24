Injury crash prompts SigAlert on 60 Freeway through East Los Angeles

An injury crash prompted officials to shut down multiple lanes in both directions of the 60 Freeway through the unincorporated East Los Angeles area Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near Indiana Street, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident website.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a damaged vehicle stopped against the center divider.

Emergency crews eventually freed one person from the vehicle. The injured person was transported from the scene with unknown injuries.

There was no word on what may have caused the crash, or if any other vehicles were involved.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of three eastbound lanes, according to the CHP.

Two lanes on the westbound side were also closed as emergency crews responded to the crash.

The SigAlert was expected to continue for one hour.