Injury from illegal firework leads to amputation of resident’s hand in Ontario: Police

An Ontario resident’s hand had to be amputated after he severely injured his arm while lighting an illegal firework Thursday night, police said.

About 7:40 p.m., officers were called out on a report of fireworks in the area of Sixth Street and Virginia Avenue, according to an Ontario Police Department news release.

When officers arrived, they found a male with a severely injured left arm — apparently caused by “delayed detonation from an aerial firework,” the release stated.

HIs left hand was amputated as a result of the injury, according to the release.

He has been hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Investigators with the Ontario Fire Department responded and found more fireworks at the male’s residence, according to police. Those were seized.

He was cited for the use of illegal fireworks, the release read.

Police reminded residents that all types of fireworks are prohibited within Ontario city limits and violators could potentially face a $1,000 fine.

Those in possession of fireworks in the city can surrender them — no questions asked — to any Ontario fire station.