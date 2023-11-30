A San Bernardino man faces multiple murder charges after he allegedly went on a shooting spree of his current and former girlfriends in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Louis Peter Hernandez III, 41, was arrested Sunday, one day after he “is alleged to have shot and killed his girlfriend and another victim at a residence in Fontana, then shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in Riverside County,” the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“Following their murders, he is alleged to have had an altercation with a fourth surviving gunshot victim also in Riverside County, which is still pending investigation,” prosecutors added.

Hernandez, a gang member and felon who is on both probation and parole, was charged with three counts of murder and one count of assault with a firearm, according to the SBDA’s Office.

He has “a history of violence including auto theft, assault with a firearm, and evading a police officer,” the release said, and he faces additional special allegations and circumstances on the murder charges.

“The special circumstance allegations create the potential for this to be a capital case,” the release said. “That decision may be made at a later date by the District Attorney’s Office.”

He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, and he is next due to appear in Rancho Cucamonga Superior Court on Monday.

He is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center.