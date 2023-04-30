The varsity dance team at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga recreated Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance at their recent prom rally, and video of the performance is going viral on social media.

The video was originally posted on Instagram and TikTok. It has garnered more than nine million views, with viewers commenting that they hope Rihanna sees the rendition.

The NFL’s official TikTok account even commented “This is amazing omg” on the video.

It’s the culmination of lots of hard work and dedication, and head dance coach and choreographer Rachel Muego is jubilant at how the routine turned out.

“Proud is an understatement,” Muego said on Instagram. “The fact that they learned this in a month and a half…no matter what crazy ideas I throw out there, they take it with complete trust and bring everything to life.”

Now, all that’s left is for Rihanna herself to see the performance and give her take.