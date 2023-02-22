A Rancho Cucamonga man has been arrested after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials say he hit one of their helicopters with a laser pointer “multiple times.”

Walter Luna, 40, allegedly shone his laser at the helicopter about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The chopper, which was flying near Feron Boulevard and Hermosa Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, used the aircraft’s cameras to locate the laser’s origin, and the crew relayed that information to deputies on the ground.

Luna was driving the car authorities identified as the source of the laser, and deputies found a laser in his possession, officials said.

He was arrested on a charge of pointing a laser at an aircraft and booked into the West Valley Detention Center, where he remains in lieu of $30,000 bail. Luna is due to appear in Rancho Superior Court on Thursday.

If anyone has information about a laser strike or witnesses someone pointing a laser at an aircraft, they are asked to call 911.