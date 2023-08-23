Ricky Calvillo, 39, of Colton, is shown being arrested by Fontana police officers on Aug. 23, 2023. (Fontana Police Department)

WARNING: This story includes graphic details of the alleged crimes.

Fontana police have arrested a man accused of recording video of himself masturbating and victimizing unsuspecting women in public.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Fontana Police Department arrested Ricky Calvillo Jr., 39, on allegations that he was downloading and distributing child pornography on the internet.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered a video that allegedly showed Calvillo stalking women in a Walmart store, sneaking up behind them as he masturbated and then ejaculating onto the unsuspecting victims.

A search warrant was served at Calvillo’s home on the 1300 block of South Meadow Lane in Colton, which led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices and evidence of child pornography.

He was arrested for possession of child pornography and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He remains in custody on $30,000 bail and is due in court on Friday, jail records indicate.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, including victims who have not been contacted, are urged to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by email.