Local hospitals are seeing an influx in COVID-19 cases among pregnant women.

A doctor at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital attributed the increase in cases to the majority of patients not being vaccinated against the virus.

She urged expectant mothers to get the vaccine to protect them and their babies.

Two moms also shared their harrowing stories with KTLA.

Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Jan. 26, 2022.