Storm clouds are seen over the Inland Empire as of 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2023. (KTLA)

San Bernardino and Riverside counties are under flash flood warnings Friday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the warnings early Friday morning after “Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain” were spotted in the Inland Empire.

Up to 2.5 inches of rain is possible in Riverside County, and 1.5 inches is estimated to have fallen in San Bernardino County.

The public is warned to stay clear of “creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,” the NWS said.

In particular, the NWS warned of danger around the York burn area in San Bernardino County, where meteorologists anticipate “life-threatening flash flooding.”

The flood warnings are expected to be lifted at 8:45 a.m. for Riverside County and 7:45 a.m. for San Bernardino County.