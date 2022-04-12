An inmate was killed in an assault in his Adelanto detention cell on Monday, officials said.

Just before 2:30 p.m., deputies at the High Desert Detention Center discovered an inmate, Jesse Lobato, assaulting another inmate, Henry Guerrero, inside a cell, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Staff and medical personnel at the detention center immediately responded and found that Guerrero, suffered major injuries from the assault.

Medical staff provided aid to Guerrero until he was transported to a local hospital. Despite all life-saving measures, Guerrero was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Guerrero, 31, of Barstow, had been in custody since February 2021 for an attempted murder case out of Barstow.

Lobato, 30 of Colton, had been in custody since June 2018 for multiple charges including, felon in possession of a firearm, carjacking and a violation of parole hold.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Shawn Thurman or Sgt. Justin Giles at 909-387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-76-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.