A man housed at a jail in San Bernardino County now faces new charges for murder after his cellmate died earlier this month.

Michael Follet, a 67-year-old Yucaipa man, was arrested in September and charged with unlawful use of tear gas, resisting arrest and other weapons charges.

On Oct. 2, Follet’s cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar from San Bernardino, was found unresponsive in their cell at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Deputies responded to the cell and began life-saving measures before Puskar was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He died a week later from undisclosed injuries.

An investigation was launched and Follet was interviewed as part of the investigation and has since been arrested in Puskar’s death, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Cory Drost at 909-890-4904. Anonymous calls can be made to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.