Inmate at state prison in Lancaster dies; cellmate suspected

Myles S. Asuega (left) was found dead in his prison cell Friday. Roberto Kaimimoku, 33, was Asuega’s cellmate and is the suspect. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

California State Prison-Los Angeles County officials are investigating the death of an incarcerated in Lancaster as a homicide, authorities said Saturday.

Correctional officers at the prison found inmate 33-year-old Myles S. Asuega unresponsive in his cell at 5:18 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Custody and medical staff attempted life-saving measures on Asuega, but he was pronounced deceased at 5:52 p.m.

Officials said Asuega’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and L.A. County coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of his death.

Investigators have identified Asuega’s cellmate, 33-year-old Roberto Kaimimoku, as the suspect.

Kaimimoku was admitted from San Diego County on Oct. 7, 2008, to serve a 20-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder with enhancements for committing a street gang act in the commission of a violent felony and being armed with a firearm.

He also was sentenced in Kings County on Oct. 23, 2013, to serve two years for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury, an in-prison offense.

Kaimimoku has been moved to the prison’s Administrative Segregation Unit pending the investigation.

Asuega was admitted from San Bernardino County on Sept. 10, 2009, to serve 18 years for attempted second-degree murder with an enhancement for committing a street gang act in the commission of a violent felony, second-degree robbery, and resisting or deterring an officer with threats or violence.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident with the assistance of the L.A. County state prison.

The L.A. County state prison in Lancaster houses approximately 2,665 minimum- and maximum-security inmates.