An inmate who escaped a Los Angeles County conservation camp in Santa Clarita Thursday has been apprehended, officials announced Sunday.

Marcelo S. Caparrotta, 53, was discovered missing from the Francisquito Conservation Camp around 9:40 p.m. and managed to elude authorities for several days.

No details about Caparrotta’s capture were released in the email shared by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Sunday.

News of Caparrotta’s capture was announced around 9:30 a.m.

Caparrotta had been admitted from San Bernardino County to serve a 6-year sentence for “injury to an elder causing death/GBI and is a second striker,” the CDCR stated.

Since 1977, 99% of all people who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended, according to the Department of Corrections.