L.A. County inmate could face hate crime charges in caught-on-video assault on custody assistant

Hate crime charges are pending against an inmate at the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Inmate Reception Center after he assaulted a custody assistant this week, officials said Friday.

Surveillance footage captured at the facility Wednesday shows 29-year-old Arnulfo Meza assaulting the 54-year-old Asian female assistant after his hand was unchained from his waist when he asked to use the restroom, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The assistant was handing him toilet paper when Meza struck her, sending her crashing into medical carts and punching her again as she laid on the floor, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Meza then sat back down on the gurney and did not resist when sheriff’s personnel arrived to handcuff him to the gurney.

The woman suffered trauma to her face and head and was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment. She is in stable condition, deputies said.

Meza was transported to a high-security area and is facing hate crime charges as the investigation continues, according to sheriff’s officials.