Authorities say Fernando Salazar escaped on foot Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, from the Pico Rivera Station (LASD)

An inmate in the custody of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has escaped, officials announced Monday.

Fernando Salazar, who was assigned as an inmate worker at the Pico Rivera Station, escaped the station on foot at around 4:49 a.m., officials said in a news release.

Salazar was last seen wearing a blue L.A. County Jail jacket and white boxers with no pants.

“He attempted to steal a vehicle and was unsuccessful,” authorities said. “Salazar was last seen walking toward the San Gabriel riverbed off Washington Boulevard in the unincorporated area of Whittier.”

Authorities say Salazar is primarily transient, though he has had prior contacts in Downey, Norwalk, Bellflower, Lakewood, Whittier and Long Beach. He might also have family in Pico Rivera.

Fernando Salazar escaped on foot from LASD’s Pico Rivera Station on Feb. 13, 2023 (LASD)

A tattoo on Salazar’s right arm (LASD)

Salazar was last seen a blue L.A. County Jail jacket and white boxers, like the one seen here (LASD)

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact LASD’s Major Crime Bureau at 213-229-1700. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.