Inmate found dead in cell at L.A. County women’s jail day after arrest

The entrance to the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood is shown in June 2007. (Gabriel Bouys / AFP / Getty Images)

An inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood died in her cell last week after suffering injuries to her head and body, according to an internal Sheriff’s Department memo about the incident.

A sheriff’s deputy conducting a security check shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 29 found the woman, who was identified in the memo as Destiny Ortega, 32, lying unresponsive on the floor in a pool of blood, the document said. Pomona police had arrested Ortega the day before on suspicion of a parole violation, according to the memo, a copy of which was reviewed by The Times.

Ortega’s cellmate at the Century Regional Detention Facility, who was lying on her bunk in the two-person cell when the deputy found Ortega, refused to speak with investigators, the document said.

The death is being investigated by the department’s homicide bureau, a sheriff’s spokesperson said Thursday.

