Inmate sought after walking away from L.A. community reentry program: CDCR

Authorities are searching for a convicted burglar who they say walked away from a Los Angeles reentry center Thursday night.

Juan C. Gomez, 23, is seen in an image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officials noticed 23-year-old Juan C. Gomez was gone from the Male Community Reentry Program facility without permission shortly before 9 p.m., the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation stated in a news release.

An emergency search did not locate Gomez, who is now being sought by law enforcement agencies.

Gomez, who was serving a 4-year sentence for burglary, had been at the rehabilitation center since June of last year and was scheduled to be released on parole supervision in July, according to the CDCR.

He was described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet, 10 inches, tall and weighing about 225 pounds.

Anyone who sees Gomez or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement or call 911.