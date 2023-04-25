Jovany Ojeda,33, in a photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A 33-year-old man who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in Los Angeles two weeks ago has turned himself in, authorities with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.

Jovany Ojeda had last been seen running from the reentry facility on the morning of April 11. Special agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety immediately notified local law enforcement and worked to locate and apprehend the 33-year-old inmate.

“Ojeda was admitted from Los Angeles County on November 3, 2021, to serve six years for grand theft auto, second-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon as a second striker,” a CDCR’s news release noted.

Nearly two weeks after the inmate ran from the reentry facility, OCS agents, who were in contact with Ojeda, convinced him to turn himself in. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on April 24, the 33-year-old inmate met agents near the reentry facility and was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.

The case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for consideration of charges related to his escape.

“Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended,” the news release stated.