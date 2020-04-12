Inmate walks away from Pomona treatment facility with infant son

Authorities sought a woman serving time for robbery who walked away from a treatment program for inmate mothers in Pomona, along with her 5-month-old son, on Saturday morning, officials said.

Christa Ann Marie Ramirez, 28, was being sought after walking away from a treatment facility for inmate mothers in Pomona with her infant son on April 11, 2020. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Christa Ann Marie Ramirez, 28, was believed to have left the Community Prisoner Mother Program, 845 E. Arrow Highway, about 10:30 a.m., the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a written statement.

“She was admitted from Los Angeles County on Aug. 20, 2019, with a 3-year sentence for second-degree robbery,” according the statement. “She arrived at the Community Prisoner Mother Program on Jan. 21, 2020, and was scheduled to be released to parole in December.”

Ramirez was described as Latina, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 150 pounds in weight. She has a tattoos of a heart with a keyhole on her upper left arm and one of an owl on her upper right arm.

The CDCR Community Prisoner Mother Program houses 24 beds and provides substance abuse treatment to female offenders designated “non-serious” and “non-violent,” the agency said.

“The participants have sentences of no more than five years,” the CDCR statement said. “Women in the program are pregnant or have two or fewer children under age six living with them at the facility.

“Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended,” the statement added.

Anyone with information was urged to contact CDCR Special Agent Steven Webber at 909-841-8521.