An inmate who walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reentry program in Los Angeles County last week has been apprehended by authorities.

Aleisha Schmitz, 25, was reported as a walkaway from the reentry program on June 11, according to CDCR officials.

A monitoring device sent a notification to staff at the reentry program, notifying them of her disappearance.

Aleisha Schmitz in a July 2022 photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

She was last seen entering a gray or silver-colored Mercedes outside the facility grounds, CDCR officials said at the time.

On Saturday, Schmitz was located in North Hills in the San Fernando Valley and was taken into custody without incident.

She’s since been transported to the California Institution for Women in San Bernardino County.

She was originally serving a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery and hit-and-run causing injury. She will now likely face new charges related to her escape.

The CDCR says 99% of all inmates to walk away from California inmate camps have been apprehended since 1977.