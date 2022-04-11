A man who walked away from a Los Angeles reentry program Saturday night was apprehended by authorities Monday morning in the San Fernando Valley.

Oscar Orozco, 34, walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program facility Saturday night, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was serving a 12-year sentence for carjacking and drug offenses, CDCR officials said.

Investigators were able to locate him and bring him into custody without incident around 10:15 a.m. in Pacoima. He has since been transported to the California Institution for Men in San Bernardino County.

His case will now be transferred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office which will determine whether or not he will face new charges for his escape.

Prior to walking away from the reentry facility, Orozco was due to be released next February.

The Male Community Reentry Program allows eligible state prison inmates to serve the final portion of their sentence in a reentry facility in hopes of helping those leaving prison reintegrate into society more effectively and reduce the risk of rearrest.

Since 1977, nearly all offenders who have escaped or walked away from CDCR facilities have been apprehended, officials said.