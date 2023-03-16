An innocent driver suffered minor injuries when a police pursuit ended with a dramatic crash in L.A.’s Jefferson Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the chase started around 2:25 p.m. somewhere on Figuroa Street when officers tried to stop a driver in a stolen black sedan.

The chase continued until the suspect slammed into another vehicle at the Arlington Avenue entrance to the 10 Freeway. Sky5 video showed the innocent driver’s car on its side next to an embankment.

The driver was treated at the scene for her injuries.

Sky5 reporters Gil Leyvas says several people got out of the stolen vehicle and ran away. One person was taken into custody and officers were searching for two others as of 3:00 p.m., Leyvas said.