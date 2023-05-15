At least one person was injured in a fiery pursuit crash in South Los Angeles early Monday.

The incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of East Slauson Avenue.

A pursuit with the Los Angeles Police Department that lasted only a few minutes ended in a crash, and a third vehicle that was not part of the pursuit caught on fire, video from the scene showed.

The suspect was detained at the scene, and the victim in the other vehicle was hospitalized.

Both sides of Slauson Avenue were shut down amid the investigation.

No further details about the pursuit or the crash have been released.