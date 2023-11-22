A driver was killed in a crash involving a pursuit suspect in the Manchester-Broadway neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of burglary suspects around 2:30 a.m. when the driver crashed into two vehicles near West Imperial Highway and South Broadway.

Authorities investigate a fatal crash in South Los Angeles on Nov. 22, 2023. (KTLA)

The suspect’s vehicle T-boned one car and then struck the second vehicle.

The unidentified driver of the T-boned vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a white canopy over the victim’s vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered only minor injuries and spoke with KTLA after the crash.

They were surprised to find authorities arriving at the crash just seconds after she was hit.

“It’s too soon,” the driver thought. “Whoever it was had to be on a high-speed chase.”

Two suspects were taken into custody following the crash but no further details were provided.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of the northbound 110 Freeway Imperial Highway off-ramp due to the collision and investigation.