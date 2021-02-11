‘Instead of writing the eulogy, I was canceling credit cards’: Deceased COVID-19 patient’s belongings stolen from Santa Monica hospital

Lila Yomtoob was grieving the death of her 84-year-old father, Abraham Yomtob, who passed away from COVID-19 at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, when she realized his belongings were stolen.

“Instead of writing the eulogy, I was canceling credit cards,” she said.

In a statement to KTLA, the hospital said, “The Covid surge required us to adapt our processes in order to care for the large number of patients. We take all family concerns very seriously and when we learned of the missing items, we investigated this issue and convened a team that reviewed policies, procedures and practices. They identified a gap and fixed it.”

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 11, 2021.