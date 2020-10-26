Intense SoCal winds led to brief closure of Ontario Airport

Intense winds buffeting Southern California sparked at least one wildfire and led to the closure of Ontario International Airport for over an hour Monday.

The San Bernardino County airport announced the closure on Twitter just before noon Monday. Shortly after 1 p.m., all but one runway had reopened, according to airport spokesman Steve Lambert.

Departures and arrivals were briefly canceled, delayed or redirected because of the winds, Lambert said.

Dan Gregoria, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in San Diego, said gusts at the airport on Monday had clocked in as high as 70 mph and were unlikely to dissipate for several hours.

