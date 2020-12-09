Intensive care units in some California counties hit full capacity

Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health official, said the county’s hospitals have reached 0% capacity in their intensive care units as the coronavirus pandemic continued through the winter of 2020. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Some California counties on Tuesday saw intensive care units hit full capacity, and others were getting close to that level as COVID-19 cases continued to surge.

At least three counties in the San Joaquin Valley have reached 0% capacity in their hospitals’ intensive care units, making the state’s agricultural hub the first area in California to become maxed out.

In Santa Clara County, meanwhile, conditions are deteriorating rapidly. Officials said there are only 31 ICU beds remaining — less than 10% of the county’s capacity — and that a few hospitals have run out completely.

“It is the worst we have seen, and it’s continuing to worsen,” said Dr. Ahmad Kamal of Santa Clara County.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.