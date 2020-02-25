International traveler under coronavirus quarantine at Ventura County naval base

An international traveler who arrived before dawn Monday at Naval Base Ventura County at Point Mugu has been put under a federal 14-day quarantine for coronavirus, officials said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday in a statement that the base could house passengers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport. The department was not immediately available to comment on how many travelers could be sent to the Point Mugu location.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper assigned the base the task of housing Americans suspected of exposure to coronavirus or possible infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is monitoring anyone who has traveled through Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

No one being quarantined at the base has displayed any symptoms of coronavirus, Capt. Jeff Chism said in a letter to sailors, families and employees of the naval facility. Anyone showing signs of the illness would be transported off the base.

