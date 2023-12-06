Local and federal officials have arrested a man after he sexually exploited multiple juveniles online, authorities said.

According to an Instagram post by the Fontana Police Department, officials were first informed of the suspect by the FBI’s Inland Regional Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force on Nov. 16.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Ryan VanDeCar, had allegedly been using “multiple different online chatting platforms” to contact both juveniles and adults and attempt to receive “a large number of illicit photos and videos of child sexual abuse material,” Fontana police said.

Due to the severity and prolific nature of the investigation, the Fontana Police Department conducted a joint operation with the FBI, the Orange County Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory and the District Attorney’s office, law enforcement officials said.

Ryan VanDeCar as seen in a booking photo. (Fontana Police Department)

Police executed a search warrant at several locations associated with VanDeCar in the cities of Chino and Temecula on Monday; as a result, VanDeCar was arrested and multiple electronic devices were seized which revealed he was sexually exploiting multiple juvenile victims online.

He was also using multiple different social media platforms to obtain and distribute child sexual abuse material, police said.

Authorities in Fontana along with the FBI are seeking the public’s help in locating additional victims that may have been sexually exploited online by VanDeCar.

The online platforms VanDeCar used the most were Kik and Telegram, police said.

Some of the Kik account names associated with VanDeCar are:

“littlelove14369”

“familylustfun”

“30 Days on Kik”

“Ryan Nice”

“Not new account was taken 42 m USA bi married dad”

His Telegram account handle was @partytime143, police said.

Anyone who suspects they may have had contact with VanDeCar under those social media platform names regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit by emailing fontanapdicac@fontanaca.gov