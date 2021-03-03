Intoxicated man arrested after being found impersonating a police officer in Moorpark: Officials

Robert Cassano is seen in a booking photo released March 3, 2021, by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

A 53-year-old man was arrested after deputies found him driving under the influence of drugs and impersonating a police officer, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident began around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a woman reported a man blaring a siren in her direction as she walked across the parking lot at Mission Bell Plaza on Los Angeles Avenue, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies say they found Robert Cassano of Chatsworth behind the wheel of a black 2009 Range Rover equipped with a siren that he was using the slow traffic.

Cassano appeared to be intoxicated, and through his open driver’s side door a siren device could be seen attached to his SUV’s dashboard, officials said.

After taking him into custody, Cassano was also allegedly found to have a flat badge on a lanyard that resembled those used by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say a DUI investigation showed Cassano was under the influence of marijuana and a second drug, which they described only as a controlled substance.

A search of the Range Rover turned up drug smoking paraphernalia, a bag carrying more than 2 pounds of weed, a pair of handcuffs and case, a security badge, a radio microphone and a device resembling a handheld radio, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cassano was booked on suspicion of impersonating an officer, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana for sale.

Inmate records showed Cassano remained in custody Wednesday night on $200,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Anyone who may have encountered Cassano impersonating a police officer can call Moorpark police at 805-532-2700.