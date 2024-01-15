A man who was asked to leave a Palmdale restaurant following a dispute with a female patron Sunday night is being sought after allegedly crashing his vehicle into the building.

Deputies responded to a dispute call at El Cevichazo Restaurant in the 2700 block of East Palmdale Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m.

Once at the scene, investigators learned the man had been involved in some sort of argument with a female at the restaurant. The nature of the dispute was unclear.

Damage is seen after a vehicle crashed into a Palmdale restaurant on Jan. 14, 2024. (DonLuisMeza)

The man, who was believed to be intoxicated, was asked to leave the restaurant, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

As he left, the man seemed to be upset and was throwing things around, the spokesperson said.

Witnesses told investigators the man then got into his vehicle and drove around the parking lot before slamming into the front of the building.

No one inside the restaurant was injured but some structural damage was done to the building, the spokesperson said.

The suspect then fled the scene in what was described as a red SUV.

No further description of the vehicle or the driver was available.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.