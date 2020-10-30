Intruder dies after being stabbed during confrontation with San Dimas homeowner: LASD

A man who broke into a house died after being stabbed during a confrontation with a homeowner and then crashing his car in San Dimas as he tried to flee the scene early Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators responded to the 400 block of Portola Street shortly before 4 a.m. to investigate the stabbing death, according to a sheriff’s news release.

They discovered that the incident began with a report of a burglary in progress at a home. Deputies from the San Dimas station responded to the residence, but the intruder had already fled the scene, the release stated.

The suspect, identified only as a man, had allegedly gained entry to the home by kicking in the front door.

He was met by the homeowner, who confronted him before an altercation ensued and led to the stabbing, according to the sheriff’s release.

At that point, the suspect fled the home and ended up crashing his vehicle, investigators said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Authorities have not released his name.

Several adults were in the house at the time, but none of them were injured.

Detectives are trying to determine why the man broke into the home. They said they do not know if the suspect and the homeowner had some type of prior relationship, and that is being investigated.

No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip through “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800- 222-8477, downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store on a smartphone, or by going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org