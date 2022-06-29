Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

An investigation is underway Wednesday after a homeowner apparently shot an intruder in Moreno Valley overnight.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Swan confirmed.

One person, described by Swan as an intruder, was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound.

The unidentified person was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators determined the intruder had been shot by the homeowner, who did not appear to be injured following the incident.

It was unclear if the intruder was alone or if more suspects are outstanding.