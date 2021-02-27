Investigation underway after 1 injured in crash involving patrol vehicle in Jurupa Valley

An investigation is underway after a Riverside County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was involved in a traffic collision Saturday evening in Jurupa Valley, officials said.

The crash occurred just after 7:30 p.m. near Van Buren Boulevard and 56th Street in Jurupa Valley, video from the scene showed.

The incident prompted the temporary closure of Van Buren Boulevard between Jurupa Road and Limonite Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Footage from the scene shows at least three severely damaged cars from the crash, including a Sheriff’s Department vehicle and an Amazon delivery van.

Officials later reported that one of its Department members was being treated at a local hospital as a result of the crash.

Authorities have not identified those involved in the crash.

It’s unclear what led up to the collision and no further details were available.

The collision is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, officials said.

Traffic collision investigation in progress.



Road closure on Van Buren Blvd. between Jurupa Rd. and Limonite Ave.



— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) February 28, 2021

— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) February 28, 2021