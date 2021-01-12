Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Hacienda Heights

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials are conducting a “double death investigation” in Hacienda Heights Monday.

The investigation began about 12:30 p.m. at 14400 Marwood Street, according a news release. The location is off the 60 Freeway.

A man and a woman were found slain after an assault with a deadly weapon call, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

The victims were suffering from blunt force trauma and were declared dead the scene, according to the newspaper.

Officials have not released any further details about the incident.

Anyone with information can call the department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.