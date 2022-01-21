Investigation underway after 2 people shot in Covina area

An investigation is underway after two people were found shot in different locations in the Covina area late Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies first arrived outside an apartment complex in the 19550 block of Cienega Avenue in the unincorporated area of Charter Oak near Covina to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

While deputies were still probing the scene, they got a call about a female victim with a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside a 7-Eleven at 105 N. Vincent Ave. in Covina, about 4 miles away from the first scene.

The female victim, who was also taken to a local hospital in stable condition, is considered a suspect from the first shooting outside the apartment complex, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 21, 2021.