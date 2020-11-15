Investigation underway after 2 women shot and killed in South L.A.

An investigation is underway after two women were shot and killed in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 2 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Hill Street in the Historic South-Central neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived to find one woman on the sidewalk and another inside a building, both suffering from gunshot wounds, Lt. Ryan Rabbett told KTLA.

Paramedics transported both women to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Authorities had not yet identified the women, but described them as being in their 20s or 30s.

It appeared an unidentified person approached the two women and fired multiple rounds at them before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police said. LAPD didn’t provide a description of the suspect or vehicle.

Detectives were speaking with witnesses and searching for surveillance video that may have captured the shooting, Rabbett said.

No further details were immediately available.