An investigation is underway in Eastvale Thursday after a 2-year-old boy died, officials said.

The incident was reported about 8:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Rosewood Way.

CalFire officials responded to a call about a child choking and rendered aid. The boy, however, was declared dead at the scene.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials are actively investigating the incident and remained at the scene at 1 p.m.

No one is in custody in connection with the death.

A neighbor said she saw paramedics trying to resuscitate the boy to no avail.

No further details have been released.