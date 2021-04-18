Investigation underway after 24-year-old man fatally shot in Compton; gunman at large

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Compton Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported at about 3:20 p.m. near the 1200 block of Central Avenue, according to a news release by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident after they were flagged down by a passerby who indicated that there was a gunshot victim nearby, authorities said.

At the scene, officers found the victim seated in the driver’s side of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials said the victim, only described as a young man, was pronounced dead.

Detectives are canvassing the area for possible witnesses and evidence as they investigate the homicide. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact “Crime Stoppers” by dialing -800-222-TIPS (8477), or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.