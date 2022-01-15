Investigation underway after 27-year-old man found shot to death in Cudahy: LASD

An investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was found shot to death in Cudahy early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Clara Street at about after receiving a call for help at about 2:37 a.m. regarding a gunshot victim, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found a man lying on the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, LASD said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Saturday afternoon, the motive for the shooting remained unknown and a weapon used in the crime hasn’t yet been recovered.

Homicide detectives were still searching the area for potential witnesses. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.