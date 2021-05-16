Investigation underway after 3 people shot in Chatsworth

An investigation is underway after three people were shot in Chatsworth early Sunday morning, officials said.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 20900 block of Lassen Street, a Los Angeles Police Department official said.

The gunman was “upset” and he shot two security guards and a customer, LAPD said. All three victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No description of the shooter was available and it’s unclear what motivated the violence.

Police didn’t provide information on where the security guards worked, but video from the scene after the shooting showed law enforcement outside Sunny’s Saloon.

Hours later, what appeared be six gunshot holes were visible on the businesses’ front wall and entrance later Sunday morning. Blood could also be seen on the ground.

Resident Jose Ramirez told KTLA he lives nearby and heard gunshots ringing out in rapid succession before he went outside to see police and paramedics swarming the area.

No further details were immediately available.