Investigation underway after 4 shot in Playa del Rey

An investigation is underway after four people were wounded in a shooting in Playa del Rey early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Multiple gunshots were heard in the area of Jefferson and Lincoln boulevards around 5:40 a.m, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Darryl Jacobs told reporters at the scene.

Police responded to the scene to find one gunshot victim.

They were told that three other gunshot victims had been taken to hospitals by “witnesses,” according to LAPD spokesman officer Lee.

Police did not have information on the conditions of the four victims, who have not been identified.

It’s unclear who fired at them.

Police heard about a dark-colored sedan that was believed to be the shooter’s car, but no information was available on the vehicle’s make and model, the sergeant said.

Jacobs said it’s unknown what the motive behind the shooting was.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.